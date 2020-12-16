June 20 1952-December 8, 2020

Jay A. Spieker, 68, of rural Ackley, died suddenly in his home on December 8 of natural causes. But for his 3 years of military service, he lived his entire live on the farm settled by his great great grandfather.

Jay was an Iowa farm boy to the core. He graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1970 and began farming with his dad. He was called to serve his country in 1972 and did so in the US Army with great pride until 1975. This was a time when soldiers were neither thanked nor welcomed home.

He returned to his beloved farm and resumed farming with his dad. Baseball was his other passion, and in 1977 he played third base for the state championship men’s fastpitch team from tiny Wellsburg. In 1978, he married Jodie Cordes. That marriage was blessed with 3 children, Garth, Daniel and Anne.

Then the farm crisis of the 1980’s hit. Jay’s dream of farming came to an end. HIs marriage ended. Yet Jay soldiered on, taking a local job to be near his children. As a weekend dad, he made every experience with his children a memorable one. For example, he built a batting cage in his machine shed and pitched endless balls to them and their friends. All three were multisport athletes at Eldora. He never missed a game.