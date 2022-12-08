February 28, 2005-December 3, 2022

Jaxon “Jax” Jaylen Frazee was born February 28, 2005, son of Jason Frazee and Tara Frazee. He was a senior at West High School. Jax did a co-op internship at school, where he managed websites. He enjoyed computers and video games. Jaxon was an avid reader, especially history books. He had plans to attend Iowa State University to be a lawyer and pursue becoming a politician. Jax enjoyed spending time with his cousins and being with his family at the farm. He spent a lot of time with his grandpa after school.

Jax passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 17. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sharon Frazee and his uncle Jeff Frazee. Jax is survived by his father, Jason Frazee of Waterloo; mother, Tara Frazee of Tucson, Arizona; sister, Arianna Frazee of Ames; paternal grandfather, Gaylen Frazee of Waterloo; maternal grandparents, David and Vickie Hall of Waterloo; uncle, Tim Frazee of Fairfax; aunt, Stephanie Frazee of Cedar Rapids and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Alive and Running, aliveandrunningiowa.com or the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Visitation: Friday, December 9, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Services: Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10:30 am at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Burial: Mt. Vernon Township Cemetery.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com