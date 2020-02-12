(1992-2020)

INDEPENDENCE -- Jason R. Tarpy, 27, of Independence, died Friday, Feb. 7, at home.

He was born Sept. 4, 1992, in Waterloo, son of Mark A. and Janet S. (Fowlkes) Tarpy.

Jason was a 2011 graduate of Independence High School. During high school he was a custodian at the Buchanan County Health Center. In 2012 he became employed with Three Elms Golf Course in Independence, and eventually became the head groundskeeper, and during the winter months when the course was closed, he worked for Iowa Engineering Processors, also in Independence.

Survived by: his parents of Independence; a sister, Taryn (Austin Cox) Tarpy of Stout; a brother, Troy Tarpy of Iowa City; a special friend, Aislinn Evans; his maternal grandparents, Ed and Judy Fowlkes of Independence; his aunts and uncles, Lavern and Renee Tarpy, Independence, Lori Fowlkes, Winthrop, and Diane and Shane Gibney, Bondurant; many cousins; his cat, Geno; and all of his close friends.

Preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Tarpy; and his friend Nic Shonka.