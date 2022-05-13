September 2, 1972-May 10, 2022

Jason P. Flynn, 49, of Oelwein, Iowa died at his home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Public Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Memory Sharing Service: 7:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Jason Patrick Flynn was born on September 2, 1972, in Illinois the son of John Patrick & Mary Celeste (Kelly) Flynn. Jason graduated from Oelwein High School in the class of 1991. He continued his education at Hawkeye Community College, earning an Associate’s Degree in Agronomy Studies. Jason had worked at various FS companies in the area. Jason worked at John Deere & Company in Waterloo, since 2007. He was a strong supporter of the U.A.W. Union Local #838 and his peers at John Deere. Jason was a very hard worker whether it was how he meticulously took care of his home or in his work at John Deere.

Jason has a son, Dalton Patrick Flynn who he shared a very special bond with, in addition to his grandson, Jayce Randall Flynn. He was an avid Nascar fan, an amazing cook, a devoted son, brother, father, and grandfather. Jason enjoyed spending time with his family, helping others when he could, taking trips with Dalton, giving Jayce rides on the lawn mower, and cooking with his smoker in the summer months.

Jason is survived by his son: Dalton Flynn of Oelwein; Grandson Jayce Flynn of Oelwein; his Father: John Flynn of Oelwein; Sister: Colleen (Dave) Irvine of Stanley; Nephews: Benji (Casey) Irvine of Oelwein, Mack Irvine of Oelwein, and many friends.

Jason is preceded in death by his Mother; Mary Flynn on July 11, 2013.