March 12, 1973-May 3, 2021

Jason Fredrick Klein, 48, of Dunkerton, Iowa entered heaven on May 3, 2021. He was born in Greenfield, Wisconsin on March 12, 1973 the son of Lucy (Fairden) and Dennis Fredrick Klein. He is survived by 1 sister, Marie Everett of Wisconsin; his father and step mother, Kelly Jo Klein of Florida. He also leaves behind the love of his life and significant other, Kristine K. Weber.

Jason enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing and bicycling. Jason was kind, caring and helped others with all of his heart and soul. He attended Heartland Vineyard Church in Waterloo, Iowa.

Jason was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents (Lucille and Harlen Fairden); his paternal grandparents (Oliver and Majorie Klein); and his mother.

Jason will be buried alongside his family in Wisconsin. There will be a Celebration of Life event to be announced at a later date.