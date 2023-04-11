July 2, 1973-April 9, 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS-Jason D. Blocker, 49, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 6-7 PM, with a service beginning at 7 pm, at Oakland Church of the Nazarene in Cedar Rapids. Fellowship to follow the service at the church.

Jason was born on July 2, 1973 to Delbert and Becky (Appleton) Blocker in Waterloo, Iowa. He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1991. He continued his education at Mount Mercy University receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. Jason currently was working at McKinley Middle School as a paraeducator. He owned a lawn care service business for many years. He will always be defined by his sense of humor and his wit. Always quick on the draw. His faith, family and friends were very important to him and being a part of Oakland Church meant the world to him.

Left to cherish his memories are his brothers: Craig (Dianna) Blocker, of Missouri, Jim (Dianne) Blocker, of Michigan, Rob (Angie) Purdy, of Florida, and Shannon (Andrea) Phelps, of Evansdale, sisters: Pat (Neil) Blocker, of Colorado, Kari (Dwaine) Brown, of LaPorte City, and Shimmin (Daryl) Averhoff, of Finchford, along with many nieces and nephews. Jason was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Michael Blocker.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Iowa Donor Network.

Jason’s final act of love and kindness was to give the gift of life through organ donation.

