Jason Andrew Myers

November 6, 1980-August 9, 2022

“All I ever wanted was to pick apart the day, put the pieces back together my way.”

~Aesop Rock Daylight.

These are the words that grace the introductory page of Author Jason Myers’ second novel, The Mission, and they describe how his loved ones feel in announcing his sudden passing at his Bay area home that he shared with his wonderful partner, Carrie. We desperately wish we could put the pieces back together in any way that allows him to still be here with us because Jason had so much left to give.

A farm-raised Iowan by birth and a city-dwelling San Franciscan by choice, Jason’s contrasted life experiences provided fuel for so many stories, both written and fantastically told. He was an author of novels and short stories, a music devotee, a fanatic of Michigan Wolverine sports, and most importantly, an authentic companion to all the people his beautiful heart loved.

Born November 6, 1980, and the youngest of three children, our only brother is remembered for his unique ability to notice and experience the beauty, pain, love, and deception of life so viscerally. He is remembered for being able to relate to many realities, all at once and with natural ease. Stories impacted his life and are what led him to San Francisco. As a junior in high school, Jason discovered a passion for the Beat Generation writers and this inspiration proved life-altering for him. After graduating high school, he attended Northern Iowa Community College. But the seeds of adventure had been planted and he wanted to be immersed in art, so he packed his bags and moved to San Francisco to study screenwriting and film at the Academy of Arts in San Francisco. It was while he was a student there that his first novel, Exit Here, was published by Simon & Schuster. He went on to publish 4 more novels with them, The Mission, Dead End, Run the Game, and Blazed.

While he was writing novels, he also worked for years at The Independent, a music venue in San Francisco that strives to highlight a diverse range of music. There, Jason met and appreciated musicians of all genres. Never one to turn down an adventure, he toured with bands for weeks at a time, showing up unannounced in Portland, Oregon on his sister Nikki’s doorstep needing a warm shower and a hot meal, while ready with a story of his adventures, and introducing 4 of his nieces to the band. He worked at The Independent for more than a decade and those years shaped him. He had an immeasurable impact there, as he fostered a work environment that cultivated familial bonds by regularly organizing indie-hang outs for the staff and orchestrating a Go Fund Me to support the employees when the venue was closed during the pandemic.

An artist, however, cannot be so easily defined. Jason LOVED sports! Especially his beloved Michigan Wolverines. He loved to play, study, watch and most importantly, talk sports. This was particularly true when Michigan beat Ohio State in football, and he would call his sister Audra (an Ohio State fanatic) for a “chat.” True to his nature, however, and even with an almost encyclopedic memory and passion for sports, Jason cultivated bonds and friendships instead of rivalries. It’s true he took a loss hard, but he never forgot to give credit where it was due, which is an increasingly rare quality in our world. Anyone could pull up a chair and watch a game with him and it was a mutually enjoyable experience no matter who you were rooting for. And if life were a living room, Jason’s would be decorated with the warmest, most welcoming furniture. A place where everyone was welcome to a seat. Jason and Carrie shared a cozy home in Daly City, California. Their home was filled with their joint love of stories wrapped into an eclectic mix of stuffed animals, lovingly called “the muffins,” that were always present and donned for the holidays. It was his genuine love for everybody that made him so unique. Not just love for his family and friends but for so many of the people he encountered in life. He worked to break down barriers for people who needed a leg up in life and was actively invested in the success of others.

Jason was a refreshing and genuine companion and through his stories and memories, always will be. He was an adoring son to our mother, never hesitating to credit her with providing him grit, integrity, and the inspiration to find and stay true to himself. He would often remind us that he would have been completely lost in life, if not for her. Jason was a devoted brother, always available to listen or offer up his wisdom. An uncle to 3 nephews and 9 nieces, no matter where life led him, he always wanted to know how all of them were doing. While visiting them, he was truly present, reading books to them, asking questions, and engaging them in lively discussion. Jason will be profoundly missed by all who loved him.

Jason is survived by his life partner, Carrie Skrobacz; his mother and stepfather, Diana & David Sash of Dysart, Iowa; his father & stepmother, Phillip & Linda Myers of Findlay, Ohio; two sisters, Audra Hiebert of Prairie City, Iowa and Nikki (Neil) Gehred of Portland, Oregon; step-siblings, Karla (Randy) Blackford, Kelly Galano, Beth (Anthony) Branan, Kevin (MaryJo) Sash, and Jason (Linda) Sash; and 21 nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday November 26, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Geneseo Cemetery, 3127 115th St. Buckingham, IA. At 11:00 a.m. at Harper’s Public House, 325 Main St. Dysart, IA., the family will be hosting a gathering for family and friends to watch the Michigan vs. Ohio State football game in honor of Jason. Memorials given to the family will be used toward scholarships to help young aspiring writers.