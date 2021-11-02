May 7, 1972-October 29, 2021

TRIPOLI-Jason A. Nation, 49, of Tripoli, passed away, Friday, October 29, 2021, at Unity Point/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Tyler Hoey officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday November 3rd at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Jason’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com

Jason Alan, son of Larry Voss and Louise Nation was born May 7, 1972, in Waterloo. He spent most of his life in Sumner and Tripoli with some time in New Hampshire. Jason attended Washington High School in Vinton prior to Waterloo West, where he graduated in 1990. He worked at Rockwell Automation in Sumner for many years, and since 2010, has been a Product Development Specialist at John Deere & Co. in Waterloo. On July 9, 2005, Jason was united in marriage with Alice Bates in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a member of UAW 838, and was an avid New England Patriots Fan. Jason loved being a Dad to Alex, Sydney and Megan, and thoroughly enjoyed vacationing with them and attending their various activities.

Jason is survived by his wife, Alice of Tripoli; children, Alex, Sydney, and Megan, all of Tripoli; mother, Louise Nation of Waterloo; father Larry Voss of Tripoli; step-mother, Yvonne Voss of Tripoli; step-father, Bill Nation of Harpers Ferry; siblings, Jesse Nation of Tripoli; Amanda Nation of Waterloo; Joe (Melissa) Nation of Waverly; Grant Voss of California, Mikhail Voss of New Mexico, and Penelope Voss of Manchester, New Hampshire; father-in-law, Verble Bates of Fairbank; brothers-in-law, Monte (Katie) Bates of Waterloo, Jeff (Sheila) Bates of Fairbank, and John Bates of Fairbank; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and furry companion, Blossom, Daisy and Lucky.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Louis and Norma Apling and Burdette and Betty Voss; brother, Philip Voss; and mother-in-law, Ginger Bates.