Jason A. Granzow

Jason Granzow

(1973-2019)

EVANSDALE — Jason A. Granzow, 46, of Evansdale, died Thursday, Jan. 31, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo, of natural causes.

He was born Jan. 29, 1973, in Waterloo, son of Harry and Judith (Stedman) Granzow.

He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1991. Jason was currently working at Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing.

Survived by: three children, Anthony (Lacey) Granzow of Dike, Bailey Granzow and Jared Granzow, both of Wellsburg; a sister, Jennifer (John) Manley of Evansdale; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and grandparents.

Celebration of Life services: 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, with inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Jason loved and treasured the time he spent with his children. He enjoyed fishing, going to concerts and listening to loud music. He also liked watching movies, especially Star Wars.

