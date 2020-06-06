(1997-2020)
WATERLOO -- Jared W. Phelps, 23, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 3, at MercyOne Waterloo.
He was born April 14, 1997, in Waterloo, son of Michael and Jennifer (Quint) Phelps. Jared graduated from Waterloo West High School in 2015.
He was a member of the Air Force JROTC program at West High, where he served as lieutenant colonel from 2013-2015.
Survivors: his parents of Waterloo; three sisters, Samantha Phelps of Waterloo, Micky (Jordan) Newill of Fremont, Neb., and Jennifer (Jeremy) Buss of Aplington; a brother, Wesley (Mandi Boyd) Quint of Waterloo; maternal grandmother, Judy Quint of Cedar Falls; and partner, Ellie Oberheu of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his maternal grandfather, Jerome Quint; paternal grandparents, Mickie and Bill Pierce and Wayne H. Phelps.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Edward Catholic Church. The family requests masks be worn and to maintain social distancing guidelines. A private family wake will be held. There will be a public viewing for an hour before services at the church. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials: to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
He was an avid gamer, with Fallout being his current game of choice, and Fable in his younger years. He loved history, especially anything involving WWII. Jared was a gun enthusiast, collecting many over the years. He was a Star Wars fanatic and an honorary member of the 501st Legion.
