May 29, 1980-February 3, 2023

Jared Keith Arends was born May 29, 1980 in Waterloo, IA. He passed away on February 3, 2023.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 2:00 – 7:00 PM, with a service starting at 3:30 PM at Three Sisters Barn, 21663 R Avenue, Dallas Center, IA 50063 (casual dress code is encouraged).

Son of Bruce and Joy Arends, he graduated from Waterloo West High School, participating and excelling as a four-sport athlete during his high school years. Jared continued his education at Iowa Central and later Hawkeye Community College.

Jared relocated to West Des Moines, working for DTN. He later went on to work for Wells Fargo. During these years, Jared met the absolute love of his life, Tasha Mart, and her daughter Keeley. Jared and Tasha married on October 24, 2020.

Jared was a mama’s boy and always proud to admit that. His ability to live and love were unmatched. When picked up from school as a kid, Jared’s response to Bruce when asked about his day was always “Best day ever, Dad!” Jared kept that energy with him throughout his life. He never met a stranger and when telling stories could never “land the plane.” As a life-long fan, Jared loved his Iowa State Cyclones, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Jared also enjoyed hunting and fishing, which included many fishing trips to Alaska.

Family was extremely important to Jared; whether it was holiday gatherings or at the family cabin in Clear Lake, he cherished every opportunity to spend time with loved ones. Those left to cherish Jared’s memories are his wife Tasha and daughter Keeley; mom Joy Arends; sister Rossi (Corbin) Payne; brother Jake (Emily) Arends; nieces Caylee and Abby Payne; nephews Milo and Archie Arends; sister-in-law Tanya (Pat Nelson) Mart. Plus many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Death does not get the last word.

With Jesus holding his hand, Jared was greeted with open arms by his dad Bruce Arends; maternal grandparents Lloyd and Faye Buckels; paternal grandparents Richard and Delores Arends; cousin Jed Graham; father-in-law Ronald Mart; mother-in-law Terri Kinsey.

In lieu of flowers and plants the family requests that we create hope through change. Success is closer than you think. Please consider making a donation in memory of Jared to support mental health resources https://gofund.me/ab8ee7c6. If you or someone you know is struggling, please call 988.