Jannien Leonard

(1939-2019)
WATERLOO — Jannien Emilie Leonard, 79, of Waterloo, died Monday, July 8, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center after a sudden illness.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Frank and Ann (Broz) Nugent. She married Wayne Leonard on March 3, 1963.
Jannien graduated from Waterloo West High in 1957. She began her working career as a social worker for the state of Iowa. In 1991, she received her nursing degree and was a rehabilitation nurse at Covenant Medical Center for 17 years until her retirement in 2008.
Survived by: her husband; four children, Tim (Linda) Leonard of McDonough, Georgia, Tom (Cheryl) Leonard of Eau Claire, Wis., Ted Leonard of Quincy, Mass., and Mary Kae Horslund of Waterloo; a sister, Joyce (Bill) O’Hara of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Jim (Pam) Nugent of Elk Run Heights; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo. There will be a luncheon at Landmark Commons following the service. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Jannien’s love of the ocean and traveling led her to her favorite vacations in San Diego. She was a mentor to many and had a heart of gold that left an impression on all she met. She always had a hilarious or heartwarming story to tell, and her delivery was unparalleled.
