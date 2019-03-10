(1931-2019)
WATERLOO — Jannie Mae Smith, 87, of Waterloo, died at home on Tuesday, March 5.
She was born June 15, 1931, in Tchula, Miss., daughter of Charlie and Essie Smith. She married George Horton in Waterloo, and they were later divorced.
Jannie worked full time with her parents on Horseshoe Plantation and after moving north was employed as a domestic worker at the Holiday Inn and as caretaker for the late Ms. Velma Cleaver.
She was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church, sang in the Pulpiteers and Gospelistic choirs and was promoted to the Mothers Board.
Survived by: a daughter, Ruthie (Estes) Lauer of Waterloo; five sons, LC (Pastor Belinda), Joseph (Viola), Willie (Monique), Charles (Lisa), and Terry Smith, all of Waterloo; a stepson, Tracy Wright; 22 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two sons, Henry D. and Robert Lee Smith; four brothers, Charlie, O.C, Willie and George Smith; and three sisters, Bertha Lee Miller, Maggie Mae Wright, and a twin sister who died at birth.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today, March 10, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and at the church for an hour before services on Monday.
Condolences: may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Jannie was an avid fisherman. She said being on the banks fishing was healing for her mind and body. She enjoyed frying fish, and folks would eat it right out of the skillet. Family, friends and strangers ate at her table and loved her cooking, especially her sweet potato pie.
