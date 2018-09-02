PARKERSBURG — Jann Elaine Wiegmann, 66, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Aug. 30, at Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo of cancer.
She was born Oct. 9, 1951, in Waterloo, daughter of Alfred “Bud” and Lenora (Molendorp) Buss. She married David Jonathon Wiegmann on Aug. 29, 1970, at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. He preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2006.
She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1969. Jann was a stay at home mom while the girls were young and then through the years she had worked at ASGROW Seed Co., helped transport students for Aplington Parkersburg School and then worked at the Falcon’s Nest in Parkersburg for many years. Jann was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, where she served on the Altar Guild, BLCW women’s group, and provided food for fellowship events. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and helped with their monthly breakfasts.
Survived by: three daughters, Dawn (Luis) Lopez of Waterloo, Darcy (Jim) Dally of Parkersburg and Dara (Brandon) Dietz of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Deziree, Delani, Xavier, Ally (Cody), Jill (Steven), Jessica, Hunter, Dakota and Jetta; two great-grandsons, Colton and Chase; three brothers, Marvin (Arlana) Buss of Allison, Joel (Diane) Buss and Mark (Marilyn) Buss, both of Parkersburg; six sisters, Dee (Walt) Scheidecker of Parkersburg, Karen (Jim) Weber of Charles City, Renee (Bob) Yost of Shell Rock, Peggy (Darwin) Miller and Kathy (Lee) Aalfs, both of Parkersburg, and Cindy (Roy) Henning of Clarksville; a brother-in-law, Lee Walters of Parkersburg; a sister-in-law, Janice (Steve) Fisher of Fairbank; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; two sisters, Bonnie Walters and Joyce (Jim) Hinders; and two brothers, Gary and Benne Buss.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Bethel Lutheran Church, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com
Her most important time was spent with her family, and she always said, “My greatest accomplishment was raising our three daughters,” including the times whether it was for special occasions, attending their activities or the weekly shopping trips with her daughters and grandchildren. Jann especially loved all of the large family get-togethers through the years.
