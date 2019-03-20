Janis R. Jensen

(1947-2019)
WATERLOO — Janis Rae Jensen, 71, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 16, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Nov. 4, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Harold O. and Lois L. Leonard Parker. She married Richard “Dick” Jensen on Aug. 31, 1968, at Grace Brethren Church in Waterloo.
She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1965 and attended Iowa State University. Janis was a homemaker, a member of Grace Fellowship Church and taught Bible study for more than 40 years. She was also in the choir and the women’s ministry, as well as the church decorator.
Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Kristine (Brad) Hunter of Jesup and Karen (Anthony) Trunnell of Naperville‚ Ill.; and six grandchildren, Ethan, Elaine, Elizabeth and Ella Hunter and Summer and Sam Trunnell.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a twin brother, Craig Parker.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Grace Fellowship Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
She enjoyed shopping, decorating and she loved to create. She loved going to Duluth and watching the freighters come in on Lake Superior. Most of all, Jan loved her family and her grandchildren.
