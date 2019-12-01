(1933-2019)
WATERLOO — Janie Zanders, 86, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, at home of natural causes.
She was born May 24, 1933, in Leland, Miss., daughter of Jim Oliver Fisher and Lucille Gordon. She married Willie Major Zanders on Oct. 11, 1948, in Leland, Miss. He died March 20, 2012.
She was formerly employed at Waterloo Community Schools and was a home social worker.
Survivors: four daughters, Marquerite (Ralph) Sanders of Shoreview, Minn., Pastor Faye Scott of Cedar Rapids, Tewana (Maurice) Jones of Waterloo, and Sharon (Mike) Ackiss of Des Moines; five sons, Charles (Margaret) Zanders of Urbandale, Willie (Mary) Zanders of Des Moines, Harrison Zanders of Waterloo, David (Vickie) Zanders of Altoona and Kelvin (Barbara) Zanders of Waterloo; a brother, Walter Green of Chicago; three sisters, Beverly Green of Chicago, Ida Green of Detroit, Mich., and Brenda Green of Springfield, Mass.; and 34 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Willie E. Ferguson.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Payne AME Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and on Wednesday for an hour prior to services. Sanders Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements, 232-5667.
Memorials: to the family at 603 Oneida St., where they will be receiving friends.
