May 4, 1946—September 5, 2023

Janice Rose Crile Baumann, 77 of Waterloo, passed away Tuesday, September 5 at her home.

She was born May 4, 1946 in Washington, Iowa, daughter of Carlys and Darlene Schantz Crile. She married Larry Baumann December 11, 1971 in Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls.

Jan graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1964 and attended Wartburg College, and graduated from the Milwaukee Technical Academy in 1967. She was a dental assistant for Dr. Jessen and Dr. King in Cedar Falls, retiring in 1996.

Jan also helped operate two bars with her husband, the Hat Trick Lounge and Bo’s Lounge. She also enjoyed outdoor gardening, flowers, and reading.

Janice is survived by her husband; her sons, James Baumann and Robert Baumann, both of Waterloo; her step-daughter, Sherri (Tim) Williams of Sidney, Ohio, and their two children, Danielle and Blake; two brothers, Bennet (Judy) Crile and Bradley (Jill) Crile all of Iowa.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Dennis Crile, Marlin Crile and Curtis Crile.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 6:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at the funeral home on West Ridgeway.

Memorials: may be directed to the UnityPoint Hospice.

