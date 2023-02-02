July 1, 1942-January 31, 2023

TRAER-Janice Rae Kopriva, 80, of Traer, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer with Father Anthony Boahen Nketiah as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Traer. Visitation will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 from 4-7 PM at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer with a Scripture and Rosary Service following at 7 PM.

Janice was born on July 1, 1942, in Dysart, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Grace (Foley) Dethlefs.

She graduated from Dysart High School in 1960. She went to Paris Academy Beauty School in Cedar Rapids.

On July 22, 1961, she was united in marriage to Joseph Kopriva at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dysart. Janice worked at the Beauty Box in Traer in the late 60’s and early 70’s. She also managed the Ole Depot in Traer and worked at the Meskwaki Casino for several years. Janice was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. She was known for running the concession stand for baseball and softball games. Janice enjoyed having coffee with friends, going on summer trips with her sisters, and singing and dancing, especially songs from Elvis and Barbara Streisand. She also enjoyed playing games, gambling and talking with everyone she met. Janice loved visiting with her grandchildren, holding her great-grandchildren and cooking for her family.

Survivors include her husband of sixty-one years, Joe of Traer; her children, Curt (Barb) Kopriva of Traer, Joe (Sarah) Kopriva of Webster City, Todd Kopriva of Traer, Julie (Terry Steinbach) Macauley of Cedar Rapids, Denise (David) Danker of Traer; Dan Kopriva of Traer and Jay Kopriva of Traer; sixteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Don (Doreen) Dethlefs of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Lori (Jim) Maltas of Waverly and Shirley Lyman of Lakewood, CO; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one grandson, Kyle Macauley; one great-grandson, Leo Salzwedel; and two sisters, Judy Perkins and Louise Dethlefs.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.