Janice McKinney
0 entries

Janice McKinney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Janice McKinney

Janice McKinney

(1946-2020)

Jan was born on December 23, 1946 and passed away May 19, 2020. She married Donald L. McKinney on September 9, 1965. She retired from John Deere Engine Works on December 23 2002 after 30 years of service. Survivors include: 2 sons Donald L. (Angela) McKinney II and Jeffrey McKinney. 4 grandchildren Nicholas (Sarah) Cole, Nicole McKinney, Haylie Reiter, and Autumn (Joseph) Pietan. Also 5 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by: son Mark McKinney and husband Donald L. McKinney.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice McKinney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News