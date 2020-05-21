Janice McKinney

Jan was born on December 23, 1946 and passed away May 19, 2020. She married Donald L. McKinney on September 9, 1965. She retired from John Deere Engine Works on December 23 2002 after 30 years of service. Survivors include: 2 sons Donald L. (Angela) McKinney II and Jeffrey McKinney. 4 grandchildren Nicholas (Sarah) Cole, Nicole McKinney, Haylie Reiter, and Autumn (Joseph) Pietan. Also 5 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by: son Mark McKinney and husband Donald L. McKinney.