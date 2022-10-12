December 1, 1936-October 10, 2022

JESUP-Janice Marie Youngblut, 85 years old of Jesup, IA, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Friday at the church.

Memorials will be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and other charities.

Janice was born December 1, 1936, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Ernest Peter Hemmer and Thelma Esther (Harrington) Hemmer. She graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1954. On October 25, 1958, she was united in marriage to Clarence “Junior” Phillip Youngblut at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Raymond, IA. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2014. Janice was a homemaker, was a part time rural mail carrier and farmed with her husband. She was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was a social person at heart and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards or an occasional trip to the casino

Janice is survived by three daughters, Lori (Rustie) Kane of Fairbank, IA, Sandy (Brent) Blythe of Waterloo, IA, Kathy “Hutch” Youngblut (Tom Soppe) of Jesup, IA; two sons, Mark “Sparky” Youngblut of Jesup and Nick (Amy) Youngblut of Jesup; 7 grandchildren, Amber, Jared, Troy, Landon, Nikayla, Makena, Merrick; 9 great grandchildren, Kanen, Espyn, Gentry, Braiden, Audra, Asher, Alice, Koen and Koda; one sister, Cheryl (Mike) Steffen of Dunkerton, IA; three brothers, Larry (Florence) Hemmer of Indianapolis, IN, Jack (Nikki) Hemmer of Jesup, IA, and Steve Hemmer of Minneapolis, MN.

In addition to her husband, Junior; she was preceded in death by one son, Kurt Youngblut and two brothers, Tom and Bob Hemmer.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.