Janice Marie (McDonough) Taylor

In 2001 Jan and several friends made a birthday trip to Charleston and Savannah. Hearing recent recollections of that trip, it was clearly a time all will cherish forever. After Dick’s death in 2010, Jan continued traveling with her daughters and her close friends. She stayed active in her numerous social circles and in many ways was busier than when she was working and raising a family.

Jan was known for many wonderful qualities, but none more than her thoughtfulness for others. She would be the first at your door with a meal in a time of crisis or a “just because” gift. Greatly missed will be Christmas at Jan’s house. When the girls were small, Christmas morning always included a new outfit for each daughter. She would have spent hours on her sewing machine after the girls had gone to sleep. She had a keen, creative eye for fashion and was a masterful seamstress. She loved to shop and she especially loved to shop for others. Opening presents could take all day, as each gift had a story. And sometimes a gift had a back-up gift. “If you don’t like that one, or if that one doesn’t fit, I have another one in a different size in the other room”.