Janice M. Bohling

JESUP — Janice Mae Bohling, 80, of Jesup, died Sunday, Nov. 4, at home.

She was born July 15, 1938, near Jesup, daughter of Clifford William Comfort and Thelma Rose (Clime) Comfort. On April 20, 1958, she married Larry Lee Bohling at First United Methodist Church, Jesup. He preceded her in death.

She graduated from Jesup High School in 1956. Janice worked 20 years at Schares Grocery Store, and also more than 20 years at the Buchanan County Courthouse in the Clerk of Court office. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jesup.

Survived by: a son, James (Shyann) Bohling of Jesup; three grandchildren, Devin (Becky) Bohling, Megan Bohling and Mason Bohling; two great-granddaughters, Riley and Hailey Bohling; a sister, Jane (Ronald) Harting of La Porte City; and a special friend, Richard Ortner of Jesup.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Jesup. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, and for an hour before services Friday, both at the church. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

