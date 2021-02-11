January 15, 1953-on February 9, 2021

Janice Lynn Spooner, 68, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away on February 9th, 2021 due to health complications. Janice was born on January 15, 1953 in Carthage Illinois.

Janice was married to Richard Lee spooner for 47 years. They resided in Waterloo, Iowa where they raised 12 children.

Janice was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence “Buzz” Howe, her mother, Margaret (Lewis) Howe and her father, Frederick Laverne Howe.

Janice is survived by her husband, Richard Lee Spooner, her sister, Peggy Sue Jones, all 12 of her children and an abundance of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Janice enjoyed throwing darts, playing pepper and cribbage, going to auctions and garage sales, jewelry, camping and barbecuing. She was passionate about her family and her many dogs.

Remembrance of life will be held on Friday, February 12th, 2021 at 3:30PM at the Amvets (706 Colleen Avenue in Evansdale, Iowa). The family asks that anyone in attendance wears a mask and practices social distancing to the best of their ability. Memorials can be forwarded to Richard Spooner at 422 James Street Waterloo, Iowa.