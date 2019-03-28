Try 3 months for $3
Janice Lucas Regan

Janice Lucas Regan

(1922-2019)

WATERLOO — Janice Spiegel Lucas Regan, 97, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 24, at Suite at Walnut Creek in Dayton.

She was born Feb. 6, 1922, in Davenport, daughter of Edward L. and Hazel Burgess Spiegel. She married Robert Lucas on June 15, 1944, at Grace United Methodist Church in Waterloo. He died in 1968. She then married Francis “Bud” Regan on Nov. 11, 1972, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. He died in 1993.

Jan graduated from West High School in 1940. She worked her life as a homemaker and assisted Bob with square dance calling until his passing. She was also employed with Powers Manufacturing as an office manager until her retirement in 1980.

Survived by: two stepdaughters, Jeanne (Gary) Heuer of Cedar Falls and Anne Kurtenbach of Kansas City, Mo.; two daughters-in-law, Gale (Robert) Lucas of Surprise, Ariz., and Shirley (William) Lucas of Cincinnati; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husbands; two sons, Robert and William Lucas; five siblings, Edward Spiegel, Dorothy Novick, Richard Spiegel, James Spiegel and Barbara Ann Spiegel; and a special nephew, Larry Spiegel.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

