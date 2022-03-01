August 27, 1942-February 21, 2022

Janice Lorraine Allen, 79, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at her home in West Union, SC. She was originally from Hudson, Iowa.

She was born Aug. 27, 1942, in Voorhies, Iowa, daughter of Adolph and Margie Vogt. She graduated from Reinbeck Iowa High School in 1960 and went onto Gates business college for 4 weeks.

She married Dennis Allen from Traer, June 10, 1961, in Reinbeck, Iowa.

Janice worked at John Deere as an accountant from 1960—1967, then at Hudson State Bank (now LSB) as a teller 1967-1994, she worked at Black Hawk Mutual as a secretary 1985-1994 from which she retired.

She was very active in square dancing over the years, traveling all over to her favorite callers. Even starting a square dance club with her late husband Dennis in Hudson, Iowa in 1988. Janice loved to do scrapbooking for her trips and all her grandkid’s school and activities. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

Survived by a son, David Allen (Lavetta Wampler) of Walhalla, SC; a son, Jamie (Kathy) Allen of Hudson, Iowa; a daughter, Amber Allen of West Union, SC; and 6 grandchildren: Sarah, Destin, Ashton, Presten, Brianna, and Courtney.

Preceded in death by her husband Dennis Allen, a brother, Gary Vogt, and her parents. There will not be a funeral per her wishes, she wanted to be cremated. She was a very loving person and enjoyed giving and receiving hugs!!