Janice L. Glasson

(1925-2019)
WATERLOO — Janice Lea Hahn Glasson, 93, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Nov. 22, 1925, in Cedar Rapids to Clarence Herbert and Grace Edith Athey Schukei. She married William R. Hahn in 1946; he died Oct. 12, 2003. She married Dr. Gilbert F. Glasson on April 29, 2006, in Waterloo.
She graduated from Waterloo West High School, attended Stephens College, Columbia, Mo., and spent a year at Columbia University in New York City. In addition to her responsibilities as a homemaker, Jan owned and operated Random Gift House for 10 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Waterloo, Sunnyside Country Club, and active with Cedar Valley Arboretum, Friends IPTV, Grout Museum-Russell House, American Cancer Society and Schoitz Auxiliary.
Survived by: her husband; three children and four stepchildren, Anne A. (David) Sargent‚ Susannah L. (John) Hawn‚ Katherine G. (Dave) Rohle‚ Marsha A. Toonen, Jeanette (Dennis) Gibbs‚ Judith L. (Michael) Scarbrough and Gilbert F. (Julie) Glasson II; 17 grandchildren, Jesse Sargent, Toby (Kim) Sargent, Holly (Nick) Kloubek, Jeffrey (Kristin) Branscom, Nicholas (Emily Cabbage) Rohle, Dan (Rachel Laing) Rohle, Sarah (Brandon) Morton, Heather Toonen, Brian (Danielle) Toonen, Sarah (Matt) Karls, Chris Gibbs, Joshua (Tina) Scarbrough, Carrie (Charlie) Scarbrough, Emily Glasson, Matt (Alycia) Glasson, Nancy (Aaron) Ford, and Andrea (Matt) Powers; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; first husband, William “Bill” Hahn; and a brother, Robert “Bob” Schukei.
Private family services: will be held at Katharine Graham Pahl Chapel, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Sunnyside Country Club. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the Waterloo Public Library at www.waterloopubliclibrary.org.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Jan will be dearly missed and remembered by all who loved her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.