Janice L. Glasson

(1925-2019)

WATERLOO — Janice Lea Hahn Glasson, 93, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Nov. 22, 1925, in Cedar Rapids to Clarence Herbert and Grace Edith Athey Schukei. She married William R. Hahn in 1946; he died Oct. 12, 2003. She married Dr. Gilbert F. Glasson on April 29, 2006, in Waterloo.

She graduated from Waterloo West High School, attended Stephens College, Columbia, Mo., and spent a year at Columbia University in New York City. In addition to her responsibilities as a homemaker, Jan owned and operated Random Gift House for 10 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Waterloo, Sunnyside Country Club, and active with Cedar Valley Arboretum, Friends IPTV, Grout Museum-Russell House, American Cancer Society and Schoitz Auxiliary.

Survived by: her husband; three children and four stepchildren, Anne A. (David) Sargent‚ Susannah L. (John) Hawn‚ Katherine G. (Dave) Rohle‚ Marsha A. Toonen, Jeanette (Dennis) Gibbs‚ Judith L. (Michael) Scarbrough and Gilbert F. (Julie) Glasson II; 17 grandchildren, Jesse Sargent, Toby (Kim) Sargent, Holly (Nick) Kloubek, Jeffrey (Kristin) Branscom, Nicholas (Emily Cabbage) Rohle, Dan (Rachel Laing) Rohle, Sarah (Brandon) Morton, Heather Toonen, Brian (Danielle) Toonen, Sarah (Matt) Karls, Chris Gibbs, Joshua (Tina) Scarbrough, Carrie (Charlie) Scarbrough, Emily Glasson, Matt (Alycia) Glasson, Nancy (Aaron) Ford, and Andrea (Matt) Powers; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents; first husband, William “Bill” Hahn; and a brother, Robert “Bob” Schukei.

Private family services: will be held at Katharine Graham Pahl Chapel, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Sunnyside Country Club. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to the Waterloo Public Library at www.waterloopubliclibrary.org.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Jan will be dearly missed and remembered by all who loved her.

