Janice L. Blake, of Waterloo, died Tues., Nov. 17, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital from Covid 19. She was born Sept. 15, 1941 in Waterloo, daughter of Carl and Lydia (Heinemann) Nielsen. She was a graduate of Bishop Heelan Catholic High in Sioux City. She married Robert Blake, Sr. on March 12, 1962 in Preston, MN. He died on Feb. 7, 2020. She worked in housekeeping at St. Francis & Allen Hospitals. She also worked as a deputy at the Black Hawk Sheriff’s Dept. She was a member of Burton Ave. Baptist, Hagerman Baptist, & recently Calvary Baptist Church. Faith was everything to her & love of Jesus Christ. She enjoyed studying the Bible, baking & crocheting. Survived by 7 children, Donna (Ernie) Melendrez, Bill (Kay) Blake, Robert (Sheila) Blake, Jr., Ken Adams, Christine (Steve) Benham, Janece (Joseph Einertson) Shaffer, & Troy (Katie) Benham; 23 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jackie (Vince) Steffen & Richard “Rocky” Nielsen. Preceded in death by her parents; twin children, Joseph & Mary Blake, 2 daughters, Cheryl Blake & Theresa Carolus; 4 brothers, Jim & Donald Nielsen & Gene & Harold Taylor; & sister, Bernice Gaede. Private family services will be held. A service recording will be posted on the Kearns website. Burial in Garden of Memories www.KearnsFuneralService.com