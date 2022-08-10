Janice Kroeze

November 15, 1940-, August 8, 2022

DENVER-Janice Leann Kroeze, 81, of Denver, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at North Crest Specialty Care in Waterloo.

Janice was born November 15, 1940, in Bristow, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Anna (Weichers) Rindels. She graduated from Allison-Bristow High School in 1959. On June 17, 1960, she was united in marriage to Shellon Kroeze in Bristow. The coupled lived on an acreage just outside of Denver for over forty years. Janice worked as a cook at Bremwood in Waverly until her retirement in 2004.

Janice was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Denver. She loved to crochet, quilt, and sew. She was involved in Tops for many years and was a member of the local Red Hat group.

Janice is survived by her husband, Shellon, of Denver, two children; Scott (Debbie) Kroeze of Denver and Shellie (Chris) Hansen of Stillwater, Oklahoma, five grandchildren; Tyler and Tanner Kroeze and Wyatt, Morgan and Kady Hansen, a brother, Vernon Rindels of Allison. She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Kevin Wayne, and a set of twins in infancy.

Visitation will be held from 9-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver with Rev. Larry Feldt officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379