September 20, 1937-July 16, 2021
WAVERLY-Janice Kay Carroll, 83, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly of Janesville passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Janice was born on September 20, 1937, in Hampton, Iowa, the daughter of Neils and Evelyn (Barr) Rodger. She attended country school near Dunkerton. She graduated from East High School in Waterloo. On August 4, 1956, she was united in marriage to Kenneth “Ronnie” Carroll at Grace United Methodist Church in Waterloo. Following their marriage she joined Ronnie in Amarillo, Texas while he continued his service in the Air Force, then transferred to Mountain Home, Idaho prior to Ronnie’s discharge in 1958. The couple then made their home in the Waterloo/Janesville area. Janice always felt blessed that she could be a stay-at-home homemaker.
She enjoyed her flower garden, cross-stitching and their koi pond. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Janice cared for and supported Ronnie during a fast and aggressive cancer until he passed away on March 26, 2021, and now they are reunited.
Janice is survived by two sons, David (Sandi) Carroll of Janesville and Jim Carroll of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Mitch (Chelsey), Chris (Kayla), Mike (Sara) Carroll and Stephanie (Mashon) Van Mill; eight great-grandchildren and her brother, Steve (Mary) Rodger of Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth Carroll and two angel great grand babies.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:30 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Chapel at Bartels where visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Chapel. Burial will be held in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements. 319-352-1187
