September 20, 1937-July 16, 2021

WAVERLY-Janice Kay Carroll, 83, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly of Janesville passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Janice was born on September 20, 1937, in Hampton, Iowa, the daughter of Neils and Evelyn (Barr) Rodger. She attended country school near Dunkerton. She graduated from East High School in Waterloo. On August 4, 1956, she was united in marriage to Kenneth “Ronnie” Carroll at Grace United Methodist Church in Waterloo. Following their marriage she joined Ronnie in Amarillo, Texas while he continued his service in the Air Force, then transferred to Mountain Home, Idaho prior to Ronnie’s discharge in 1958. The couple then made their home in the Waterloo/Janesville area. Janice always felt blessed that she could be a stay-at-home homemaker.

She enjoyed her flower garden, cross-stitching and their koi pond. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Janice cared for and supported Ronnie during a fast and aggressive cancer until he passed away on March 26, 2021, and now they are reunited.