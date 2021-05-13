LA PORTE CITY-Janice K. Vaughn, 78, of La Porte City, died on Tues., May 11, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo of natural causes. Janice was born on April 7, 1943 in Hampton, daughter of Martin & Addie (Simonsen) Larsen. She graduated from Franklin Community High School in 1961. She went on to receive degrees from Gale Institute of Data Processing in Minneapolis and the Business Institute of Technology for secretarial studies. Janice married Roger Vaughn on August 16, 1963 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Coulter. She was primarily a homemaker but spent plenty of time helping Roger on the farm. She had also worked at EPI for 15 years. Janice was a member at St. Paul United Methodist Church. She loved tending to her flower gardens and watching the birds. She enjoyed crosswords, needlework and playing cards, especially Bridge, 500 and Pepper, and had been part of a card club for 60 years. She had a very generous heart when it came to helping animals. She was a faithful Christian and often recited the scriptures. Janice treasured her family and was known of taking special care of everyone. Survived by her husband, Roger Vaughn of La Porte City; 4 children, Steven (Beth) Vaughn of Garrison, Kathleen (Gaylon Gravatt) of Olathe, KS, Daniel Vaughn & Chet (Dannielle Becerra) Vaughn both of La Porte City; 15 grandchildren; & 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters, Pansy Alcorn & Delores Moffitt; & brother, Marvin Larsen.