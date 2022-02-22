May 5, 1940-February 20, 2022

DYSART-Janice K. Lyons, 81, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Sunrise Hill Care Facility in Traer surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Dysart United Methodist Church in Dysart. Visitation will also be at church from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 24. Burial in the Dysart Cemetery. Masks are optional.

Janice Kay Mehlhouse was born May 5, 1940 in Waterloo, the daughter of Vernie and Elsie Peters Mehlhouse. She grew up on a farm south of Dysart, graduating from Dysart High School in 1958. She was very active in drama and speech and was an accomplished accordionist.

On January 24, 1959 she married Donald Lyons in Dysart. She was a renowned cook in Dysart restaurants for thirty-seven years. She thoroughly enjoyed serving her community. She was active in her church and the Dysart Womens Club. She enjoyed card club, big family meals and homemade perfect pizza on Sunday nights. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; children, Brian (Linda) Lyons, David (Gayla) Lyons, Greg (Sherry) Lyons; daughters-in-law, Reda Charmichael and Janeal (Stanley) Penning; sister, Karen (Gerald) Gessner; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Mark Lyons and Ronald Charmichael; granddaughter, Keely Lyons and great granddaughter Gemma Rose Lyons.

Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home is caring for Janice and her family. Condolences may be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com