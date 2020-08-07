Janice K. Grandon

(1937-2020)
Janice Kay Grandon, 82, of Cedar Falls and previously of New Hartford, Iowa, passed away on August 5, 2020 at MercyOne in Cedar Falls.
Janice was born on October 11, 1937, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Viola (Crowell) Masters. She attended school in New Hartford and then attended nursing school at Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo. On April 17, 1954, Janice was united in marriage to Merle “Tiny” H. Grandon at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Initially the couple made their home in New Hartford before moving to a farm northeast of New Hartford, where they farmed until 1982. In 1986, they moved back into town. Merle passed away in February of 1993. Janice worked at Sartori Hospital for ten years and at Cedar Falls Health Care for twenty-five years, retiring in 2005. Janice continued to live in New Hartford until moving to the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls in May of 2018.
Janice was a member of the New Hartford United Methodist Church. Janice enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitching, doing puzzles and reading. She had made afghans for each of her grandchildren.
Janice is survived by four sons, Dennis (Mary Jo) Grandon of Wellsburg, Iowa; Darrell (Deb) Grandon of Aplington, Iowa; David (Kim) Grandon of Cedar Falls; and Dale (Suzanne) of Boise, Idaho and; one daughter, Doreen (Brad) Davis of Waterloo, Iowa; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter; sister, Glenda (Dennis) Boesiger of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Kay Masters of Cedar Falls, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle; her parents; her brother Roger Masters.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Garry Moore officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Visitation will be held on Monday from 12:00 noon until the service time at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to practice social distancing and masks are encouraged. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com and memorials may be directed to the family.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187.
