Janice K. Grandon

Janice was born on October 11, 1937, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Viola (Crowell) Masters. She attended school in New Hartford and then attended nursing school at Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo. On April 17, 1954, Janice was united in marriage to Merle “Tiny” H. Grandon at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Initially the couple made their home in New Hartford before moving to a farm northeast of New Hartford, where they farmed until 1982. In 1986, they moved back into town. Merle passed away in February of 1993. Janice worked at Sartori Hospital for ten years and at Cedar Falls Health Care for twenty-five years, retiring in 2005. Janice continued to live in New Hartford until moving to the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls in May of 2018.