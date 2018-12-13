WATERLOO — Janice Kay Fleetwood, 78, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Dec. 6, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo.
She was born May 10, 1940, in Forest City, daughter of Delmar and Elaine (Ashpole) Hill. She married Alan Fleetwood on Aug. 31, 1973, at Christ Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He died Oct. 31, 2010.
Janice was a graduate of Thompson High School in Thompson and Allen School of Nursing in Waterloo. She was a registered nurse in Waterloo and later in Davenport, where she became director of nursing.
Survived by: two sons, Randy Peterson of Waterloo and Rick Peterson of Hazleton; two daughters, Robyn (Dennis) Hanson of Shreveport, La., and Ronda (Rick) Hummel of Grand Junction; four stepchildren, Martin, Michael, Mitzi and Michelle Fleetwood; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Cliffton (Pat) Hill; and a sister, Phyllis (Donnie) Hinton, both of Thompson.
Preceded in death by: her parents: and her husband.
Services: 2:30 p.m. today, Dec. 13, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Visitation will be one hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
