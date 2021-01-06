April 16, 1941-January 5, 2021

Waterloo—Janice K. Creswell, 79, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at her home from complications of Alzheimer’s. She was born April 16, 1941 in Waverly the daughter of James and Mary Annee Tracey Stanley. She was a 1959 graduate of Nashua High School.

She married J. Keith Creswell on June 23, 1963 in Nashua. She worked as a Teller and Manager for Covenant Credit Union for 40 years, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed sailing, hot air ballooning and photography.

Survived by: her husband, Keith of Waterloo; two daughters, Jill (Doug) Eilderts of Waterloo, Jodi Creswell of Le Claire; three grandchildren, Matthew (Ashley) Westendorf, Kathleen Staebell, Elizabeth Grace Staebell; three great-grandchildren, Kael, Finley and Declan Westendorf; one sister, Delores (Doug) Wright of Rochester, MN; and a sister-in-law, Sandy Stanley of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, William Stanley and a sister, Margaret Stanley in infancy.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Cedar Valley Arboretum.

Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.