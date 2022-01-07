July 19, 1953-January 3, 2022

WATERLOO-Janice “Jan” Webb, 68, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at home of natural causes. She was born July 19, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of Jack W. and Beverly E. Patava Wood and graduated from West High in 1972.

She married Jim “JR” Webb on July 15, 2000; he died January 5, 2019.

Jan worked at John Deere for 28 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of UAW Local 838 and was on Lofty’s Pool League. Jan was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and attended many events. She was an excellent cook and baker, enjoyed her dog, Phyz, and most of all being with her grandson.

She is survived by her mother, Beverly Wood; son, Jason Wood; sister, Debra (Scott) Zegarac; and brother, Jeffrey (Wanda) Wood‚ all of Waterloo; a grandson, Cameron Wood; numerous nieces and nephews; and many great friends.

Jan is preceded in death by her father and husband.

Celebration of Life 12:00 noon to 5:00, Sunday, at Lofty’s Lounge, Evansdale. Memorials to the family.

Arrangements by Locke on 4th, Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com