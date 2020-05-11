Janice (Jan) L. McNelly was born January 13, 1941. She died of the COVID-19 virus on May 8, 2020, after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 79 years old. Jan was born in Ackley, Iowa, and as a very young girl her family moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa. She graduated from high school in 1958. She was married to Chester McNelly on August 7, 1965, while attending the University of Northern Iowa where she earned her teaching degree. In the spring of 1968 the young family moved to Manly, Iowa, where Jan was a homemaker and worked part time at the local grocery store. In the summer of 1970 the family moved north to Grand Marais, Minnesota, where Jan began her teaching career working as a high school English teacher and a special education teacher. While living in Grand Marais, Jan attended summer school earning her Masters Degree. In the summer of 1978 Jan and her family moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where she continued teaching English at West Valley High School. She later became the vice principal of the North Pole Middle School and also worked as the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District director of curriculum. Jan retired from her career in education in 1998 and after 20 years in Alaska, she and Chet moved back to Iowa, settling in Webster City. Jan and Chet separated in 2003 and Jan returned to Cedar Falls. In 2012 Jan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.