WATERLOO —- Janice “Jan” M. Kuehl, 69, of Evansdale, died Friday, Sept. 28, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital following heart surgery.
She was born Oct. 21, 1948, in Waterloo, daughter of Kenneth and Catherine Warmuth Adams. She married Jim Kuehl on April 17, 1971, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Jan was a homemaker. Her most recent job was at St. John’s lunch program.
Survivors: her husband; three children, Jeannie (Jacob Clark) Kuehl of Cedar Falls, Kenny (Natalie) Kuehl of Denver and Jamie (Shawna) Kuehl of Raymond; seven grandchildren, Brittney (Robert) Morgan, Connor, Kylie, Gwen, Alex, Mason, and Owen; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Addison, and Sophie; four brothers, Richard Adams of Evansdale, Mike Adams of Waterloo, Steve (Karen) Adams of Evansdale, and Dave (Dayna) Adams of Iowa City; four sisters, Cindy (Mike) Sampson of Evansdale, Judy (Bill) Milius of Waterloo, Rita (Randy) Benson of Reinbeck, and Vickie (Gary) McDonald of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and for an hour prior to services.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
