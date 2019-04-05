(1952-2019)
WATERLOO — Janice “Jan” Debenedetti, 67, of Marion, died Wednesday, April 3, at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha.
She was born Feb. 28, 1952, in Waterloo, daughter of Owen and Gladys (Baker) Leaman.
She graduated from high school in 1970 and went on to attend Mount Mercy College where she earned her bachelor of science in nursing. Jan worked at Mercy Medical Center and Linn Manor.
Survivors include: her brother, Craig (Delores) Leaman of Minnesota; and two nieces, Michelle (David) Berger and Angela (Travis) Seehauer, and their daughter, Naev.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two sisters, Sandra and Vicki.
Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Marion Industrial, 225 S. 35th St., Marion, with burial in Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
She loved to make people laugh. Jan loved her cats Callie, Petie and Winkie. She was a very spiritual person who lived to help others and was passionate about being a nurse.
