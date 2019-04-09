(1945-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Janice “Jan” Cox, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, April 7, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.
She was born May 24, 1945, in Gilbertville, daughter of Walter and Betty (Rath) Syvola. She married Douglas Luck, and he preceded her in death. She married Joseph Cox on Dec. 19, 1974, in Waterloo. He died April 24, 2014.
She attended La Porte City School and was a homemaker throughout her adult life.
Survived by: a daughter, Doreen Maser of Creedmoor, S.C.; two sons, Duane Luck of Evansdale and Blaine (Tiffany) Luck of Hudson; six grandchildren, Brandon (Shimecca) Simpkins, Dillan and Zach Maser, Mackenzie, Cole and Collin Luck; two great-grandsons, Reginald and Leopold Simpkins; and a sister, Susie (Gary) Rivers of Kiel, Wis.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Eddie Syvola.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Richardson Funeral Service, with visitation for one hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
