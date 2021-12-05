Janice Hagy Boswell, 84, passed away peacefully at Scripps Memorial Hospital, Encinitas, CA on October 26, 2021. She was born June 28, 1937, in Atlantic, IA, to Fredrick and Florence Hagy. She graduated from Monticello College, Godfrey, IL, and then from the University of Iowa. In 1960 she wed C. David Boswell; they later divorced.

Jan held many amazing jobs but her longest tenure and favorite was as secretary for Maricopa County (AZ) Sheriff’s Dept. from where she retired. Jan was active in the communities she lived. She was director of the East Valley Singles golf group of Mesa, AZ, for 25 years. She volunteered for LPGA and PGA events at the Phoenix Open. Her passion for the game of golf was lovingly learned from her mother and she shared that knowledge and enthusiasm with her children and grandson. Jan enjoyed family, golf, traveling, playing bridge, watching sports and helping others. She loved to socialize with her multitude of friends, and will be remembered for her keen mind, love of humor, and her big zest for life. Her special energy and enthusiasm will be missed by many.