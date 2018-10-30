NASHUA — Janice Elaine Theilen, 82, of Nashua, died Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Floyd County Memorial Hospital, Charles City.
She was born March 14, 1936, in Oakwood, at her grandparents’ house, daughter of Robert Jesse and Minnie (Clingerman) Coen. She married Marlan “Bud” Theilen on Dec. 13, 1952, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
She attended Colwell High School. Janice and Bud farmed in the Nashua and Plainfield areas for 38 years as a team. During this time Jan also worked at S&L Clothing Store in Nashua. In 1995 they retired from farming and moved into Nashua. Jan then started to work for Nashua Pharmacy and Floral where she stayed for 11 years.
Jan was active in the church and different church activities. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary’s Circle, where she served in many capacities and was the president of the Church Guild. She was also a member of the Evergreen Ladies Aid and the Birthday Coffee Club.
Survived by: her husband of Charles City; six children, Pamela (Thomas) Traxel of Springfield, Ill., Susan Thompson, Jeffery Theilen and Mary (Bryan) Junker, all of Nashua, Linda (Dale) Kovarik of Goshen, Ind., and Karen (Stephen) Koupal of Waverly; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Ray (Ayten) Harris of Concord, Calif.; a brother-in-law, Ivan Johannaber of Huntsville, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Cynthia Harris; four brothers, Clyde, Paul, Robert “Dean” and Galen “Max”; four sisters, Ester (Lester) Lange, Lulu (Alfred) Buls, Vivian Coen and Gloria Mack Johannaber.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Nashua, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home—Olson Chapel in Nashua, where there will be a 3:30 p.m. rosary and a 6:30 p.m. parish Scripture service. Visitation continues an hour before services Friday at the church.
Jan enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, arts and crafts and gardening. Bud and Jan loved to go dancing and traveling after they retired. She had a large interest in family genealogy and always loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many.
