TRAER-Janice Ann Wilson was born on March 18th, 1947 in Traer, Iowa in the farmhouse she was raised in. Janice Ann Wilson a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of August 16th, 2021 at her home in Arizona. Her two daughters were by her side as she passed from this earth to join her Father in Heaven. Jan (as most knew her) fondly remembers her childhood and would say to others how blessed she was to be raised by her two loving parents, Anna Marie Rund and Joseph Rund, and what a great brother she had in Gene Rund. Jan attended North Tama High School and graduated in 1965. She was honored to be their Homecoming Queen. Jan also attended Ellsworth College and received a Fashion degree. Not a surprise to any who knew her during her lifetime, she was always the classiest and hippest dressed mom and grandma around. Jan raised two daughters Christine Anne and Logan Elizabeth. She participated in many charity organizations over the years, most notably, Childhelp USA, National Charity League, and played a very active role in all her Catholic parishes over the years. However, Jan’s most cherished role was that of being a mom and grandma. She as many put was a “dream mom and grandma” and was that to many others besides her family. She loved to travel and explore and during her lifetime lived in many different places such as… Phx. and Scottsdale, Az., Laguna Beach, Ca. Incline Village, Nv., New York City, Ny. She is survived by her brother Gene Rund and sister-in-law, Bev Rund. Her two daughters Christine Francis and Logan Bolwar. Her two son-in-laws, Jay Francis and Andy Bolwar. Her six grandchildren, Brittany Francis, Brooke Francis, Jake Francis, Brayden Tass, Greysen Tass, and Isabella Tass. “Saint Jan” as many referred to her was loved and adored by so many and her presence will be dearly missed by all. Her funeral will be held in Traer, Iowa, at her childhood church St. Paul’s Catholic Church on Sat. August 21st. She will be buried right outside next to her parents, Joe and Annie. It will be a small and private ceremony for family only. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jan’s behalf to St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St. Traer, Iowa 50675. Online condolences can be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com. Overton Family Funeral Home in Traer is assisting the family, 319-478-2775