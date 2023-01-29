Janice Abel

June 21, 1935–January 24, 2023
Janice was born at Allen Hospital, Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of George and Faye Abel. She grew up in La Porte City. Janice received degrees in Music Education, taught music, band and guidance in Iowa Public Schools. She began at UNI as hall director, opening Dancer Hall in the late 1960s. Following graduate school at Indiana University, Bloomington, (Ed D) she returned as Director of the Orientation program. Then becoming the first Director of Academic Advising Services. In that 20-year career, her writing experiences appeared in professional Student Services journals. After retirement she turned to fiction writing and published a collection of fantasy short stories. She also interviewed several retired women and published “Community Shapers”. She and her sister documented their childhood living in La Porte City close to their parents “Wishmore” café. Janice played the trumpet all of her life, from 4th grade until the present. Janice became a proficient pastel artist completing many beautiful works.
According to Janice, “While music has never been a part of my public life in Cedar Falls, it runs deep in my personal life. I view the arts as essential to our being, bringing out the best in us, the arts enable me to understand life as an art form that each of us are shaping.”
Janice is survived by her friend and partner, Mary Lou Hunt and sister, Ruth Anne Schneck (Ron), a niece, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Hearst Center for the Arts, Cedar Bend Humane Society, or University of Northern Iowa Foundation.
