Janice A. Hosier

CEDAR FALLS – Janice Aleene Hosier, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Dec. 21, at her home.
She was born Jan. 25, 1926, in Farragut, daughter of Bert and Catherine (Fleming) Kimsey. She married Max M. Hosier on Aug. 4, 1946, in Farragut. He preceded her in death June 8, 2013.
Janice earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Peru State College. She taught in Hawaii, Windsor Colorado, and then Elk Run Heights Elementary School. She was a member of the UMW at St. Timothys United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls and had served as a Cub Scouts den leader.
Survived by: three sons, Chuck (Diane) Hosier of Waterloo, and Perry and Andy Hosier, both of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Tonie (Rob) Rende, Kayla (Charlie) Pineda, Paul (Lindsay Thein) Hosier and David (Shelby) Hosier; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a son, John Hosier; and two sisters, Gladys Swisher and Eva Perry.
Private family services: will be held with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Richardson Funeral Service.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Timothys United Methodist Church.
Janice was a long time homemaker, raised four boys, was an avid gardener, good cook, and enjoyed her cats.
