Janette Marguerite Miller

October 6, 1931-August 8, 2022

Janette Marguerite Miller, 90, of Queen Creek, Arizona, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa died Monday, Aug. 8 at Countryside Living, Queen Creek, Ariz.

She was born Oct. 6, 1931 in Emmetsburg, Iowa, daughter of Donald and Marguerite Myers Gatrell. She graduated from Emmetsburg Catholic High School.

She married LaVerne R. “Vern” Miller on May 23, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2007.

She enjoyed quilting blankets, movies, visiting with family and her family pets. Janette was known for her love of Starbucks and chocolate. Janette was a pretty lady with a beautiful soul, who was enjoyed by all around her. We all enjoyed her unique sense of humor and her sparkling personality.

She thrived at Countryside and the caregivers there made the last two years of her life fun and comfortable. They had a genuine love for her that was very evident, especially during the last days of her life.

Survivors include: two sons, James (Chau) Miller of Las Vegas, Nev. and Lee (Ina) Miller of Collinsville, Ill.: a daughter, Cynthia (Kevin) McCormick of Mesa, Ariz.: 13 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren with 4 on the way; one great grandchild, Charlie Wayne, was born two days following her passing.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Nina Nemmers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at St. Edward Catholic Church with entombment in Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the church. The mass will be livestreamed at https://www.sted.org.

Memorials: may be directed to Countryside Living, Queen Creek, Arizona.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.