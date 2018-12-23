(1934-2018)
READLYN --- Janette Jean Wolff, 84, of Readlyn, died Thursday, Dec. 20, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
She was born Aug. 4, 1934, in Readlyn, daughter of Herbert and Frieda (Moeller) Otto. She graduated from Readlyn High School in 1952. She graduated from Allen School of Nursing in 1955. Janette married Ronald Wolff on April 22, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Klinger. She worked for Allen Hospital in Waterloo for 40 years, retiring in 1997.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn.
Survivors: her husband; three sons, Greg (Melody) Wolff of Crown Point, Ind., Brian (U-Dom) Wolff of Marshalltown and Thomas (Lori) Wolff of East Peoria, Ill.; five grandchildren, Matthew (Piper) Wolff, Amanda Wolff, Bridget Wolff, Elena Wolff and Clarice Wolff; three great-grandchildren, Brody, Josie and Ian Wolff; four sisters, Marlys Minnaert of Waverly, LaVonne Horman of Hilliard, Ohio, Dorothy Rundle of Sumner and Sandra Jerke of Tacoma, Wash.; a brother, Jim (Janet) Otto of Aurora, Colo.; three brothers-in-law, Milan Bellile of Readlyn, Roger Wolff of Readlyn and James (Tamara) Wolff of Readlyn.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Beverly Bellile; a niece, Camilla Horman: an infant brother, Thomas Otto; an infant sister, Cynthia Otto; three brothers-in-law, Robert Minnaert, John Rundle Jr. and Donald Jerke; and a sister-in-law, Oriel Wolff.
Services: 2:30 p.m. today, Dec. 23, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Visitation is 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. today at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family, 279-3551.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church.
She enjoyed reading and spending time with family.
