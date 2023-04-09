April 6, 2023
WATERLOO-Janette “Fuzz” L. Hesse, 72, of Readlyn, died on April 6, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial of her cremains will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn. 319-279-3551
