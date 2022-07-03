Janette Carol Marie (Limberg) Rogers

April 5, 1932-July 1, 2022

WATERLOO-Janette Carol Marie (Limberg) Rogers of Waterloo, Iowa died July 1, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1932, to William (Bill) and Nora (Brumm) Limberg in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

She graduated from Aquinas High School in Lacrosse in 1950. She then moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to work at her parents' Sno-Cap Root Beer Stand where she met her husband. Janette married her true love, Robert (Bob) Rogers in 1954 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa.

Janette also worked for a brief time at the Rath Packing Company as a secretary and then DX Sunray Oil Co as a phone operator. After leaving DX Sunray in 1956, Janette and Bob operated the Sno-Cap Root Beer stand for five years. The couple moved to Dunkerton to start farming in 1961 and were hard-working farmers for 33 years. Janette also worked at Friendship Village for three years as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and at Columbus High School for nine years as a kitchen aid.

She was a devout Catholic and dedicated member of Queen of Peace Church in Waterloo, Iowa for many years and donated her time to help coordinate various church activities. She was also a member at Barclay Church for a number of years.

Her greatest happiness was her family, especially her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, may God bless them all. She also enjoyed the farm she and Bob built together with her many flower gardens and pets.

She is survived by her daughter, Linette (Kevin) Lobeck of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and her sons Steven (Jane) Rogers of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Jeffrey Rogers of Dewar, Iowa; and Patrick (Jane) Rogers of West Des Moines, Iowa. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Derick (Laura), Brandon, Sean, Jessie, Jami (Chris), Riley, Kate, and Jenna; and five great-grandchildren: Kamrin, Khloe, Gracie Mae, Gabriel, and Aubrey.

Janette was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, William and Nora; son, Todd; and brother, Donald Brumm.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at St. Edward Catholic Church with entombment in Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. The mass will be livestreamed on the church website, www.sted.org.

Janette had a great love for animals and asked that any memorial funds be directed to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com