October 14, 1922-August 11, 2021

OELWEIN-Janetta Schellhorn, 98, of Oelwein passed away Wednesday August 11, 2021. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Sunday August 15, 2021 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Services will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday August 16, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein with Pastor Josh Schunk officiating. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at Hazleton. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Janetta Caroline Tiedt was born in Readlyn on October 14, 1922 to parents John and Louisa (Wolfgram) Tiedt. On September 3, 1940 she was united in marriage with Willhart Carl Schellhorn in the Grove Hill Church. Jan and Willhart farmed in the Oran area for 25 years. They moved to Oelwein in 1965 and joined Zion Lutheran Church where they became very active. Jan loved to dance and play cards.

Left to celebrate her life are her children: Julene DeHart of Hazleton, Dale (Patti) Schellhorn of Marion, Gary (Debby) Schellhorn of Marion, Jimmy (Sandy) Schellhorn of Monona and Bryce (Amy) Schellhorn of Center Point; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; her siblings: John (Sherry) Tiedt of Readlyn, Paul (Marilee) Tiedt of Readlyn, Violet Schuldt of Tripoli and Delores Joens of Dunkerton; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother Henry Tiedt; her sister LaVera Averhoff; and her granddaughter Deborah Brewer.