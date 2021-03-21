July 6, 1926-March 15, 2021

Janet Young Corton, formerly of Waterloo, died on March 15, 2021, in Green Valley, Ariz. She was 94.

Janet was born on July 6, 1926, in Patterson, N.J., to David Young and Florence Anderson Young. David Young died in 1930. Her mother married Parke Robinson Elmer in 1933, and they lived in Ridgewood, N.J. and New York City.

Janet graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1943 and attended Averett College (now Averett University) in Danville, Va. and studied liberal arts. Janet was interested in audiology and enrolled in a summer course at the University of Iowa in the summer of 1944. There she met her life partner, Richard (Dick) Van Metre Corton, who was a medical student at the University. Dr. Corton completed his internship at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia enabling the couple to see each other on the weekends. Janet worked as an audiologist for Dr. Julius Lempert at the Lempert Institute of Otology in New York City.

Janet married Dr. Corton on Dec. 14, 1946, in Ridgewood, NJ. They settled in Knoxville, Iowa, where Dr. Corton practiced medicine at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital. The couple also lived in Fargo, N.D., Albany, N.Y. and eventually settled in Elkins, W. Va., where their first child was born.